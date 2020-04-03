Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,786 as recoveries exceed 92,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,786 as recoveries exceed 92,000

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,542 in the past 24 hours, and 47 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,786, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 10.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 138,657, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 3,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 92,691.

Koca also said 36,187 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,370,598.

Turkey is currently treating 1,154 patients in intensive care units, along with 598 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

