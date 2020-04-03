Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,739 as recoveries exceed 89,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,546 in the past 24 hours, and 50 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,739, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 9.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 137,115, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 3,084 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 89,480.

Koca also said 35,605 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,334,411.

Turkey is currently treating 1,168 patients in intensive care units, along with 628 intubated patients, Koca added.