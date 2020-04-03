Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,670 in the past 24 hours, and 61 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,397, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 3.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 126,045, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 4,892 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 63,151.

Koca also said 24,001 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,135,367

Turkey is currently treating 1,424 patients in intensive care units, along with 766 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

