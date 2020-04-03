Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,258 with 122,392 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,258 with 122,392 total cases

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,258 with 122,392 total cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,188 in the past 24 hours, and 84 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,258, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 1.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 122,392, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 4,922 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 53,808.

Koca also said 41,431 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,075,048.

Turkey is currently treating 1,480 patients in intensive care units, along with 818 intubated patients, Koca added.

Aware of the importance of coronavirus testing, Turkish authorities continued to conduct more tests on a daily basis.

Currently, Turkey stands among the top 10 countries in the world that conducted the most virus tests.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

    Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

  2. Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

    Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

  3. Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

    Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

  4. Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

    Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000
Recommended
S-400 activation delayed due to COVID-19: Ankara

S-400 activation delayed due to COVID-19: Ankara
CHP municipalities say they will continue donations

CHP municipalities say they will continue donations
Turkey extends coronavirus measures in prisons until May 15

Turkey extends coronavirus measures in prisons until May 15
Taxis offer free ride to Istanbul’s health workers

Taxis offer free ride to Istanbul’s health workers
1st post-plasma treatment COVID-19 recovery recorded in Turkey

1st post-plasma treatment COVID-19 recovery recorded in Turkey
Streaming cooking classes flourish in the age of lockdown

Streaming cooking classes flourish in the age of lockdown
2011 Ankara bombing suspect detained in eastern Turkey

2011 Ankara bombing suspect detained in eastern Turkey
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

"The number of visitors and tourism revenue in Turkey decreased during the first quarter because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, officials statistics showed on April 30. 
SPORTS French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes's French forward Adrien Moerman said Turkey is safer than France amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.