Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,258 with 122,392 total cases

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,188 in the past 24 hours, and 84 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,258, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 1.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 122,392, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 4,922 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 53,808.

Koca also said 41,431 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,075,048.

Turkey is currently treating 1,480 patients in intensive care units, along with 818 intubated patients, Koca added.

Aware of the importance of coronavirus testing, Turkish authorities continued to conduct more tests on a daily basis.

Currently, Turkey stands among the top 10 countries in the world that conducted the most virus tests.