Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,081 with 117,589 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,936 in the past 24 hours, and 89 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,081, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 29.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 117,589, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 5,231 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 44,022.

Koca also said 43,498 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 991,613.

Turkey is currently treating 1,574 patients in intensive care units, along with 831 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

 

