Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,489 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,879,390

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 13,378 as the daily patients increase by 852 in the past 24 hours, and 68 more people have died, taking the death toll to 29,489, the Health Ministry announced on March 14.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,879,390 according to the infographic.

Some 15,516 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,701,076.

The ministry said 132,425 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 35,126,003.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,392.

 

 

