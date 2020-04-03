Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,290 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,835,989

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 14,046 as the daily patients increase by 821 in the past 24 hours, and 63 more people have died, taking the death toll to 29,290, the Health Ministry announced on March 11.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,835,989 according to the infographic.

Some 9,231 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,659,093.

The ministry said 146,386 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 34,694,624.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,310.

 

 

