Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,160 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,807,387

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 13,755 as the daily patients increase by 801 in the past 24 hours, and 66 more people have died, taking the death toll to 29,160, the Health Ministry announced on March 9.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,807,387 according to the infographic.

Some 8,639 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,640,669.

The ministry said 140,828 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 34,403,108.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,289.

 

 

