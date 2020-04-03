Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,030 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,780,417

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 11,187 as the daily patients increase by 735 in the past 24 hours, and 65 more people have died, taking the death toll to 29,030, the Health Ministry announced on March 7.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,780,417 according to the infographic.

Some 7,785 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,623,924.

The ministry said 129,299 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 34,122,851.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,261.

 

 

