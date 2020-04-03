Coronavirus death toll reaches 28,638 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,711,479

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,891 as the daily patients increase by 645 in the past 24 hours, and 69 more people have died, taking the death toll to 28,638, the Health Ministry announced on March 1.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,711,479 according to the infographic.

Some 5,947 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,578,181.

The ministry said 130,536 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 33,305,552.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,215.