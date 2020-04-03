Coronavirus death toll reaches 28,569 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,701,588

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 8,424 as the daily patients increase by 610 in the past 24 hours, and 66 more people have died, taking the death toll to 28,569 the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 28.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,701,588 according to the infographic.

Some 6,511 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,572,234.

The ministry said 109,639 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 33,175,016.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,191.