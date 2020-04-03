Coronavirus death toll reaches 28,213 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,655,633

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 28,213 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,655,633

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 28,213 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,655,633

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,107 as the daily patients increase by 633 in the past 24 hours, and 75 more people have died, taking the death toll to 28,213, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 23.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,655,633 according to the infographic.

Some 5,546 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,534,996.

The ministry said 123,734 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 32,560,732.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,185.

 

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Turkey says Greek F-16s harassed Turkish research ship in Aegean

Turkey says Greek F-16s harassed Turkish research ship in Aegean
Turkey most successful nation in carrying out vaccination program: Erdoğan

Turkey most successful nation in carrying out vaccination program: Erdoğan
Ankara ready to help carry Turkmen gas to Europe via Turkey: Turkish FM

Ankara ready to help carry Turkmen gas to Europe via Turkey: Turkish FM
Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader

Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader
MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence

MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence
Turkish authorities working on details of normalization phase

Turkish authorities working on details of normalization phase
Turkish navy to conduct massive military drills in Aegean Sea

Turkish navy to conduct massive military drills in Aegean Sea
WORLD Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Feb. 22 evening, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 24 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistics authority revealed on Feb. 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.