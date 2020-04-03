Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,471 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,586,183

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,287 as the daily patients increase by 666 in the past 24 hours, and 94 more people have died, taking the death toll to 27,471, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 14.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,586,183 according to the infographic.

Some 6,910 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,475,329.

The ministry said 104,108 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 31,516,719.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,230.