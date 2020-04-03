Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,471 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,586,183

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,471 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,586,183

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,471 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,586,183

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,287 as the daily patients increase by 666 in the past 24 hours, and 94 more people have died, taking the death toll to 27,471, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 14.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,586,183 according to the infographic.

Some 6,910 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,475,329.

The ministry said 104,108 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 31,516,719.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,230.

 

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

    Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

  2. Istanbul under blanket of snow

    Istanbul under blanket of snow

  3. PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

    PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

  4. Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

    Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

  5. Former Istanbul mayor dies at 76

    Former Istanbul mayor dies at 76
Recommended
Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts
PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar
Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey

Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey
Dutch TV hails Turkey’s vaccination efforts

Dutch TV hails Turkey’s vaccination efforts
Turkish charity helps Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Turkish charity helps Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Former Istanbul mayor dies at 76

Former Istanbul mayor dies at 76
Rescued Turkish sailors arrive in Turkey

Rescued Turkish sailors arrive in Turkey
WORLD New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland will go into a three-day lockdown beginning just before midnight on Feb. 14 following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.
ECONOMY Palestine welcomes Turkeys industrial zone in W Bank

Palestine welcomes Turkey's industrial zone in W Bank

The Palestinian government has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's decision to establish an industrial zone in the West Bank city of Jenin.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Feb. 13 to score three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.