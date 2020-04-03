Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,187 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,564,427

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,590 as the daily patients increase by 660 in the past 24 hours, and 94 more people have died, taking the death toll to 27,187, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 11.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,564,427 according to the infographic.

Some 7,811 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,453,096.

The ministry said 130,313 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 31,159,676.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,256.

 

 

