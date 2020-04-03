Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,998 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,548,195

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 8,636 as the daily patients increase by 659 in the past 24 hours, and 98 more people have died, taking the death toll to 26,998, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 9.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,548,195 according to the infographic.

Some 8,109 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,437,382.

The ministry said 137,712 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 30,893,496.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,310.