Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,900 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,539,559

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 8,103 as the daily patients increase by 632 in the past 24 hours, and 103 more people have died, taking the death toll to 26,900, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 8.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,539,559 according to the infographic.

Some 8,567 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,449,273.

The ministry said 139,378 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 30,755,784.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,310.