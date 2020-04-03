Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,797 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,531,456

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,670 as the daily patients increase by 623 in the past 24 hours, and 112 more people have died, taking the death toll to 26,797, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 7.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,531,456 according to the infographic.

Some 8,201 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,440,706.

The ministry said 129,715 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 30,616,406.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,317.

 

 

