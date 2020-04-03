Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,719 as the daily patients increase by 636 in the past 24 hours, and 124 more people have died, taking the death toll to 26,117, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 1.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,485,182 according to the infographic.

Some 8,016 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,370,431.

The ministry said 141,703 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 29,773,125.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,615.