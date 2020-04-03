Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,993 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,477,463

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,562 as the daily patients increase by 641 in the past 24 hours, and 128 more people have died, taking the death toll to 25,993, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 31.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,477,463 according to the infographic.

Some 7,006 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,362,415.

The ministry said 136,418 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 29,631,422.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,634.

 

 

