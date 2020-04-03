Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,605 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,457,118

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,279 as the daily patients increase by 670 in the past 24 hours, and 129 more people have died, taking the death toll to 25,605, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 28.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,457,118 according to the infographic.

Some 8,902 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,340,216.

The ministry said 173,210 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 29,181,125.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,751.