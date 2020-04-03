Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,476 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,449,839

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,476 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,449,839

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,476 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,449,839

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,489 as the daily patients increase by 675 in the past 24 hours, and 132 more people have died, taking the death toll to 25,476, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,449,839 according to the infographic.

Some 8,803 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,331,314.

The ministry said 179,419 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 29,007,915.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,765.

 

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  2. Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

  3. Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

  4. A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

    A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

  5. Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

    Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights
Recommended
Turkey, EU have new window of opportunity for talks: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, EU have new window of opportunity for talks: FM Çavuşoğlu
CHP leader warns against social depression

CHP leader warns against social depression
Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan
İYİ Party leader welcomes postponing tradespeople loans but says not enough

İYİ Party leader welcomes postponing tradespeople loans but says not enough
Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks

Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks
Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting

Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting
WORLD Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that shook the country for three successive nights after a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.