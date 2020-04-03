Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,344 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,442,350

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,103 as the daily patients increase by 681 in the past 24 hours, and 134 more people have died, taking the death toll to 25,344, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Jan. 26.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,442,350 according to the infographic Koca shared.

Some 8,108 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,322,511.

Koca said 180,303 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 28,828,496.

He also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,791.

 

 

