  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,210 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,435,247

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,642 as the daily patients increase by 671 in the past 24 hours, and 137 more people have died, taking the death toll to 25,210, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 25.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,435,247 according to the infographic.

Some 6,682 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,134,403.

The ministry said 151,109 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 28,648,193.

The ministry also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,808.

 

 

