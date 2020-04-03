Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,073 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,429,605

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,277 as the daily patients increase by 684 in the past 24 hours, and 140 more people have died, taking the death toll to 25,073, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 24.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,429,605 according to the infographic.

Some 5,860 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,307,721.

The ministry said 148,425 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 28,497,084.

The ministry also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,905.