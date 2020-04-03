Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,436 as the daily patients increase by 803 in the past 24 hours, and 165 more people have died, taking the death toll to 23,997, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 17.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,387,101 according to the infographic.

Some 8,812 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,262,864.

The ministry said 148,636 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 27,372,081.

The ministry also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,201.