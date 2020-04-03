Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,495 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,364,801

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 8,962 as the daily patients increase by 958 in the past 24 hours, and 170 more people have died, taking the death toll to 23,495, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 14.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,364,801 according to the infographic.

Some 9,011 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,236,938.

The ministry said 169,847 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 26,899,442.

The ministry also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,512.

 

 

