Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,325 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,355,839

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,554 as the daily patients increase by 971 in the past 24 hours, and 173 more people have died, taking the death toll to 23,325, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 13.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,355,839 according to the infographic.

Some 9,463 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,227,927.

Koca also said 173,603 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 26,729,595.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,652.

 

 

