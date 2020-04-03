Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,152 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,346,285

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,152 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,346,285

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,152 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,346,285

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,809 as the daily patients increase by 983 in the past 24 hours, and 171 more people have died, taking the death toll to 23,152, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Jan. 12.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,346,285 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 10,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,218,464.

Koca also said 179,208 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 26,555,992.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,701.

 

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  2. Turkish-American reportedly tapped for US Treasury chief of staff

    Turkish-American reportedly tapped for US Treasury chief of staff

  3. Turkey is preparing to roll out mass COVID-19 vaccinations

    Turkey is preparing to roll out mass COVID-19 vaccinations

  4. Turkish cult leader given over 1,000-year jail sentence

    Turkish cult leader given over 1,000-year jail sentence

  5. Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio

    Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio
Recommended
CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president
President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda

President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda
Turkey is determined to press ahead on EU reforms: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey is determined to press ahead on EU reforms: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey to support theaters with nearly $2 mln amid pandemic

Turkey to support theaters with nearly $2 mln amid pandemic
Turkish Cypriot president receives UN envoy to Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot president receives UN envoy to Cyprus

Turkey, Greece to hold exploratory talks in Istanbul

Turkey, Greece to hold exploratory talks in Istanbul

Turkey to begin COVID-19 vaccine jabs by this weekend

Turkey to begin COVID-19 vaccine jabs by this weekend
WORLD Japan says working to isolate, analyse new virus variant

Japan says working to isolate, analyse new virus variant

Japan is working to isolate and analyze a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said on Jan. 12.
ECONOMY Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), were detained over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced on Jan. 12. 
SPORTS Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run

Beşiktaş had a 2-2 draw with Atakaş Hatayspor in a Jan. 10 Turkish Süper Lig match as the Istanbul club's five-match winning streak ended.