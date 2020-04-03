Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,981 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,336,476

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 10,220 as the daily patients increase by 1,003 in the past 24 hours, and 174 more people have died, taking the death toll to 22,981, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Jan. 11.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,336,476 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 10,301 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,208,451.

Koca also said 180,303 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 26,376,784.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,783.

 

 

