Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,807 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,326,256

  April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,138 as the daily patients increase by 1,017 in the past 24 hours, and 176 more people have died, taking the death toll to 22,807, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Jan. 10.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,326,256 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 8,103 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,198,150.

Koca also said 162,786 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 26,196,481.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,811.

 

 

