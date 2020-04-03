Coronavirus death toll reaches 21,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,255,607

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 13,695 as the daily patients increase by 1,508 in the past 24 hours, and 197 more people have died, taking the death toll to 21,685, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Jan. 4.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,255,607 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 9,896 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,146,430.

Koca also said 181,323 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 25,132,152.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,522.

 

 

intensive care,

