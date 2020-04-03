Coronavirus death toll reaches 21,488 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,241,912

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,877 as the daily patients increase by 1,515 in the past 24 hours, and 193 more people have died, taking the death toll to 21,488, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Jan. 3.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,241,912 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 10,102 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,136,534.

Koca also said 138,941 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 24,950,829.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,612.

 

 

Virus cases decline due to restrictions, says health minister

Some 44 percent of public willing to get vaccinated: Survey

Prosecutor launches investigation into CHP’s Sağlar over headscarf comments

Armed attack in Denmark leaves Turkish man dead

Turkish families mourn lives lost in Somali attack

Turkey ends 80-hour-long coronavirus curfew

Turkish cargo plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul

WORLD UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health.
ECONOMY Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa on Jan. 4 said Ukraine this year expects to receive Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and corvettes for its navy.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

Beşiktaş moved to top of Turkish Süper Lig after beating Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-0 on Jan. 3.