Coronavirus death toll reaches 21,488 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,241,912

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,877 as the daily patients increase by 1,515 in the past 24 hours, and 193 more people have died, taking the death toll to 21,488, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Jan. 3.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,241,912 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 10,102 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,136,534.

Koca also said 138,941 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 24,950,829.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,612.