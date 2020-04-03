Coronavirus death toll reaches 20,881 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,208,652

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 14,380 as the daily patients increase by 2,219 in the past 24 hours, and 239 more people have died, taking the death toll to 20,881, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 31.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,208,652 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 22,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,100,650.

Koca also said 178,217 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 24,504,567.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,918.

 

 

intensive care,

