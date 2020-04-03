Coronavirus death toll reaches 20,642 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,194,272

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 15,692 as the daily patients increase by 2,612 in the past 24 hours, and 254 more people have died, taking the death toll to 20,642, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 30.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,194,272 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 20,192 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,078,629.

Koca also said 184,415 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 24,326,350.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 4,098.

 

 

WORLD Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60

Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Dec. 30, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

The expiry of long-term, oil-indexed natural gas contracts at the end of 2021 offers Turkey an opportunity to negotiate more competitive gas prices based on more flexible terms, particularly with Russia.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.