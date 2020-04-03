Coronavirus death toll reaches 20,642 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,194,272

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 15,692 as the daily patients increase by 2,612 in the past 24 hours, and 254 more people have died, taking the death toll to 20,642, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 30.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,194,272 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 20,192 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,078,629.

Koca also said 184,415 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 24,326,350.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 4,098.