Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,392 in the past 24 hours, and 92 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,992, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 114,653, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 5,018 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 38,809.

Koca also said 29,230 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 948,115.

Turkey is currently treating 1,621 patients in intensive care units, along with 845 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

