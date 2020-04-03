Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,131 in the past 24 hours, and 95 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,900, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 27.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 112,261, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 4,651 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 33,791.

Koca also said 20,143 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 918,885.

Turkey is currently treating 1,736 patients in intensive care units, along with 882 intubated patients, Koca added.