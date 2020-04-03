Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,357 in the past 24 hours, and 99 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,805, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 26.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 110,130, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 3,558 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 29,140.

Koca also said 30,177 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 889,742.

Turkey is currently treating 1,776 patients in intensive care units, along with 883 intubated patients, Koca added.