Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,357 in the past 24 hours, and 99 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,805, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 26.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 110,130, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 3,558 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 29,140.

Koca also said 30,177 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 889,742.

Turkey is currently treating 1,776 patients in intensive care units, along with 883 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkish model proves effective in COVID-19 treatment

Turkish model proves effective in COVID-19 treatment
Daughter thanks Turkey for bringing virus patient dad

Daughter thanks Turkey for bringing virus patient dad
Fener Greek Patriarch offers Ramadan greetings

Fener Greek Patriarch offers Ramadan greetings
Beating coronavirus, Turkish woman births healthy baby

Beating coronavirus, Turkish woman births healthy baby
Need for social state to grow in post-pandemic world: Main opposition CHP

Need for social state to grow in post-pandemic world: Main opposition CHP
Turkish Red Crescent sends virus aid to Georgia

Turkish Red Crescent sends virus aid to Georgia
Curfew imposed on senior citizens may be eased

Curfew imposed on senior citizens may be eased
WORLD White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

President Donald Trump's administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported on April 25.
ECONOMY Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey’s tourism season is expected to postpone until after-May period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 