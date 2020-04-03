Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 3,977 in the past 24 hours, and 127 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,017, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 19.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 86,306, according to the graphic Koca shared on Twitter. 

Some 1,523 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 11,976 as of April 19.

Koca also said 35,344 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 634,277.

Turkey is currently treating 1,922 patients in intensive care units, along with 1,031 intubated patients, Koca added.

Earlier, the minister had said that Turkey can reach the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in one week or 10 days.

Koca also added that the number of cases will start to decrease in two or three weeks.

The filiation method of screening the chain of contact in infectious disease is also part of the country's efforts to curb the virus, Koca said. 

 

