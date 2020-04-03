Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,878 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,147,578

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,878 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,147,578

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,878 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,147,578

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 14,205 as the daily patients increase by 2,806 in the past 24 hours, and 254 more people have died, taking the death toll to 19,878, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,147,578 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 21,196 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,015,230.

Koca also said 172,113 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 23,777,926.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 4,309.

 

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey targets vaccinating up to 35 million people by March, says health minister

    Turkey targets vaccinating up to 35 million people by March, says health minister

  2. Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

    Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

  3. BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder

    BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder

  4. Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

    Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

  5. Turkey to retaliate against any attack by Libya’s Haftar: Defense minister

    Turkey to retaliate against any attack by Libya’s Haftar: Defense minister
Recommended
Local court rejects appeal for the release of former HDP co-chair Demirtaş

Local court rejects appeal for the release of former HDP co-chair Demirtaş
High taxes on alcoholic beverages lead to consumption of bootleg alcohol: CHP

High taxes on alcoholic beverages lead to consumption of bootleg alcohol: CHP
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkish Airlines to start requiring PCR submissions as of Dec 30

Turkish Airlines to start requiring PCR submissions as of Dec 30
Turkish parliament adopts law on prevention of financing of proliferation of WMDs

Turkish parliament adopts law on prevention of financing of proliferation of WMDs
BioNTech very happy to help Turkey, says co-founder

BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder
Turkey to retaliate against any attack by Libya’s Haftar: Defense minister

Turkey to retaliate against any attack by Libya’s Haftar: Defense minister
WORLD Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Dec. 26 as President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.   
ECONOMY China to leapfrog US as worlds biggest economy by 2028: Think tank

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: Think tank

China will overtake the United States to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.
SPORTS Trabzon loses first real test with coach Avcı

Trabzon loses first real test with coach Avcı

Trabzonspor suffered its first defeat in seven games under coach Abdullah Avcı, losing 2-0 at home against Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Dec. 26.