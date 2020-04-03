Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,878 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,147,578

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 14,205 as the daily patients increase by 2,806 in the past 24 hours, and 254 more people have died, taking the death toll to 19,878, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,147,578 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 21,196 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,015,230.

Koca also said 172,113 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 23,777,926.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 4,309.