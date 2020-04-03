Coronavirus death toll reaches 18,351 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,043,704

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,103 as the daily patients increase by 3,412 in the past 24 hours, and 254 more people have died, taking the death toll to 18,351, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 21.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,043,704 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 34,419 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,835,705.

Koca also said 196,110 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 22,635,637.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,192.