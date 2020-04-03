Coronavirus death toll reaches 18,097 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,024,601

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 20,316 as the daily patients increase by 3,546 in the past 24 hours, and 246 more people have died, taking the death toll to 18,097, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 20.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 2,024,601 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 21,218 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,800,286.

Koca also said 158,892 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 22,439,527.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,347.