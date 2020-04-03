Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,610 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,982,090

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,610 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,982,090

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,610 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,982,090

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,410 as the daily patients increase by 4,103 in the past 24 hours, and 246 more people have died, taking the death toll to 17,610, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 18.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 1,982,090 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 31,945 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,753,552.

Koca also said 205,809 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 22,107,503.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,707.

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s

    Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions over S-400s

  2. Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister

    Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP 'pure fascism'

    Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP 'pure fascism'

  4. Probe launched into academic over offending remarks on universities

    Probe launched into academic over offending remarks on universities

  5. Main opposition CHP leader slams government over pledged reforms

    Main opposition CHP leader slams government over pledged reforms
Recommended
Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP pure fascism

Erdoğan says opposition’s attitude towards AKP 'pure fascism'
Turkey condemns Greece for detaining Rhodes consulate personnel

Turkey condemns Greece for detaining Rhodes consulate personnel
Turkish top diplomat, defense chief in Kiev for talks with top Ukrainian officials

Turkish top diplomat, defense chief in Kiev for talks with top Ukrainian officials
Turkey extends distance learning of schools until Feb 15

Turkey extends distance learning of schools until Feb 15
Main opposition CHP leader slams government over pledged reforms

Main opposition CHP leader slams government over pledged reforms
Probe launched into academic over offending remarks on universities

Probe launched into academic over offending remarks on universities
Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister

Biggest issue with US is its support to YPG, not S-400s: Defense minister
WORLD Putin explains Russias position on Karabakh

Putin explains Russia's position on Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Russia's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire on Dec.17.

ECONOMY New company launches leap in November

New company launches leap in November

The number of newly established companies in Turkey jumped 12% year-on-year in November, the country's top trade body said on Dec. 18. 

SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.