  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,364 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,955,680

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,515 as the daily patients increase by 4,209 in the past 24 hours, and 243 more people have died, taking the death toll to 17,364, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 17.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 1,955,680 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 30,494 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,721,607.

Koca also said 206,102 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 21,901,694.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,803.

 

intensive care,

