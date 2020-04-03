Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,121 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,928,165

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,718 as the daily patients increase by 4,893 in the past 24 hours, and 240 more people have died, taking the death toll to 17,121, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 16.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 1,928,165 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 29,922 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,691,113.

Koca also said 205,397 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 21,695,592.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,960.