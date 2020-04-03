Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,646 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,866,345

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,617 as the daily patients increase by 5,064 in the past 24 hours, and 229 more people have died, taking the death toll to 16,646, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 14.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 1,866,345 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 28,164 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,631,944.

Koca also said 204,289 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 21,284,005.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,980.