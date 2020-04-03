Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,417 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,836,728

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,919 as the daily patients increase by 5,103 in the past 24 hours, and 218 more people have died, taking the death toll to 16,417, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 13.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 1,836,728 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 22,215 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,603,780.

Koca also said 181,199 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 21,079,716.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,973.

 

WORLD Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington for weekend rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

ECONOMY AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it is buying U.S. drug developer Alexion in a deal worth $39 billion.

SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

The Turkish team in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of European Championships won silver medal on Dec. 12.