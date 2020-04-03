Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,417 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,836,728

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,919 as the daily patients increase by 5,103 in the past 24 hours, and 218 more people have died, taking the death toll to 16,417, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 13.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 1,836,728 according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 22,215 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,603,780.

Koca also said 181,199 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 21,079,716.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,973.