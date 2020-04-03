Coronavirus death toll reaches 15,103 as daily cases increase by 32,137

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 15,103 as daily cases increase by 32,137

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 15,103 as daily cases increase by 32,137

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 32,137 as the daily patients increase by 6,420 in the past 24 hours, and 203 more people have died, taking the death toll to 15,103, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 7.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 545,711, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 5,017 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 436,270.

Koca also said 196,902 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 19,888,747.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,836.

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

  3. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  4. Turkey's COVID-19 situation better than Europe, US: WHO

    Turkey's COVID-19 situation better than Europe, US: WHO

  5. Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

    Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry
Recommended
Turkey court orders release of Russian reporters

Turkey court orders release of Russian reporters
Turkish Parliament begins 12-day long 2021 budget talks

Turkish Parliament begins 12-day long 2021 budget talks

Iconic Istanbul cinema hall to be pulled down

Iconic Istanbul cinema hall to be pulled down
Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews
President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts
Turkey detains suspect over migrant smuggling

Turkey detains suspect over migrant smuggling
WORLD Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

Japanese space officials said they are excited about the return of a capsule that landed safely in the Australian Outback on Dec. 6 while carrying soil samples from a distant asteroid, and that they are eager to begin analyzing the “treasure” inside.
ECONOMY First export train to China passes through Ankara

First export train to China passes through Ankara

The Silk Route train connecting Turkey to China passed through Ankara on Dec. 7.
SPORTS Turkish driver claims 2 wins in Bahrain

Turkish driver claims 2 wins in Bahrain

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the third and fourth Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East races in Bahrain on Dec. 6.