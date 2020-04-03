Coronavirus death toll reaches 15,103 as daily cases increase by 32,137

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 32,137 as the daily patients increase by 6,420 in the past 24 hours, and 203 more people have died, taking the death toll to 15,103, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 7.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 545,711, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 5,017 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 436,270.

Koca also said 196,902 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 19,888,747.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,836.