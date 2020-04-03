Coronavirus death toll reaches 14,900 as daily cases increase by 30,402

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 30,402 as the daily patients increase by 6,093 in the past 24 hours, and 195 more people have died, taking the death toll to 14,900, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 6.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 539,291, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,011 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 431,253.

Koca also said 174,761 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 19,691,845.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,805.