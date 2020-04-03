Coronavirus death toll reaches 14,509 as daily cases increase by 32,736

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 32,736 as the daily patients increase by 6,903 in the past 24 hours, and 193 more people have died, taking the death toll to 14,509, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 4.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 527,070, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,811 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 423,142.

Koca also said 194,435 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 19,338,181.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,703.

 

