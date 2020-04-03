Coronavirus death toll reaches 14,316 as daily cases increase by 32,381

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 32,381 as the daily patients increase by 6,511 in the past 24 hours, and 187 more people have died, taking the death toll to 14,316, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 3.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 520,167, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,190 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 418,331.

Koca also said 187,518 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 19,143,746.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,611.

 

